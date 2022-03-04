True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given a C$7.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. boosted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upped their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.61.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$639.87 million and a PE ratio of 15.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.36. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$6.42 and a 52 week high of C$7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s payout ratio is 129.41%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.