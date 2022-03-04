Truist Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

NYSE OXY opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 90,861 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

