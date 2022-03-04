Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $58.69. The company had a trading volume of 124,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.87 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.