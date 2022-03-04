Truist Financial Lowers AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $2,215.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $27.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $37.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $113.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $22.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $30.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $41.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $123.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $31.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $24.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $136.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,885.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,145.16 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,970.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,831.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 107.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 150,149 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,309,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

