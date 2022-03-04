Truist Financial Raises Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $117.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.82. 143,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,463. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

