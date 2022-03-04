Truist Financial Trims Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Target Price to $20.00

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazydays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.87. Lazydays has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 178,734 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $3,504,973.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 251,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,947,756. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lazydays during the second quarter valued at about $2,068,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter worth about $3,729,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

