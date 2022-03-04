TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) PT Lowered to $120.00

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.01.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.66 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,698,000 after buying an additional 22,876 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,965,000 after buying an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

