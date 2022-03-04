TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.48. 188,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC has a one year low of $68.83 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2,906.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,318,000 after purchasing an additional 430,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TTEC by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 25,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

