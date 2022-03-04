Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $12.44 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

