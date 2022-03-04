Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $8.49 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,940 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 116,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $87.25 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

