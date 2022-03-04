Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 564.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,688 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NYSE:KRC opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.65.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

