Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of TWKS stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turing will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Turing during the third quarter worth about $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

