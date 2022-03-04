Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) PT Lowered to $30.00

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.56% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Turing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.
Shares of TWKS stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $34.43.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Turing during the third quarter worth about $16,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Turing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.
Turing Company Profile (Get Rating)
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turing (TWKS)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.