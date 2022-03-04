Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$23.83 Average PT from Analysts

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.34. 420,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,228. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.