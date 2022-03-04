Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$23.83 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRQ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of TRQ traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.34. 420,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,228. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$12.15 and a 1-year high of C$27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.90. The stock has a market cap of C$5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.