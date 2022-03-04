Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Short Interest Up 110.7% in February

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700,000 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the January 31st total of 19,320,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

TWTR stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.49. 18,761,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,345,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.54 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 601.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

