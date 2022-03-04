Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 9,200 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,264 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.38% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.74. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $36.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

