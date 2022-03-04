Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) by 550.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,422 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.49% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,181,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $3,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 964,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 136.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 809,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter.

KALV opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $36.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

KALV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

