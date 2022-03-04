Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 311.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of MoneyGram International worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 99,035.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MGI stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $984.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.33.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

