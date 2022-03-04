Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

NRG Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

