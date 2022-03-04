Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 49,044 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.68% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth $3,152,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 64.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. 35.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NYSE EARN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.02. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.01%.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

