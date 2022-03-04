Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 2,118 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.78% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 151.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 65,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 97,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.69 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $731.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.64, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 590.91%.

In other news, insider James G. Babb III acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

