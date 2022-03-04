U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Shares of USB stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, hitting $54.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,960,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

