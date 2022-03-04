U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Energy has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Energy by 180.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

