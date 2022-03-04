U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 148.4% in February

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $568,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USAU shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

