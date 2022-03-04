U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 148.4% in February

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 148.4% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of U.S. Gold stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market cap of $49.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Gold has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.20.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USAU shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
U.S. Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
