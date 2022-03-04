U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $192,208.50 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,589,000. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.
USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.