U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $192,208.50 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $192,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $93.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $123.38.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.14%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 415,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,726,000 after acquiring an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 666.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,589,000. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $5,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $5,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.