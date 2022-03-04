UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 171,841 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $90,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 500.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock worth $1,304,812,993. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

