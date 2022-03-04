UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,199,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $99,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.36.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

