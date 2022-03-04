UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,582 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $105,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 111.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 296.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,718,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total transaction of $5,225,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,275,435 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL opened at $420.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $469.82 and a 200 day moving average of $489.91.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.96.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

