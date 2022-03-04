UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $97,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $966,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $58.89 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.