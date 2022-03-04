UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 18,020 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,020 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $93,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $183.44 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $146.10 and a one year high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.40%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

