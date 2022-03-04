UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 75,922 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $108,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 980,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 511,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

NYSE MTB opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.72 and a 200-day moving average of $157.30.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.