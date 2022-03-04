UBS Group AG Has $13.18 Million Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,945 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,482,000 after buying an additional 242,218 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter worth $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,088,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 423,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,500,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 279,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Shares of PREF stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.