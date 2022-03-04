UBS Group AG Purchases 160,872 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.40% of Brighthouse Financial worth $14,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth about $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $62.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

