UBS Group AG Purchases 165,995 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.09% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $14,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 177,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 1,298.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 394,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after buying an additional 365,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

Shares of EWD opened at $35.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38.

Ishares

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.