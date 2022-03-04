UBS Group AG Purchases 394,525 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 524,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,525 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 9.72% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJQ opened at $24.71 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46.

