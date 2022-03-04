UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,407 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 576,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.46% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $14,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.63. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

SPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

