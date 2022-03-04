UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.25 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been given a €7.25 ($8.15) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.14).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €6.08 ($6.84) on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 1 year high of €12.96 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is €6.99 and its 200 day moving average is €6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

