UBS Group Lowers ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Price Target to €44.50

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from €45.70 ($51.35) to €44.50 ($50.00) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ageas SA/NV from €58.00 ($65.17) to €59.00 ($66.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.76. ageas SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

