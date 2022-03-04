Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 7%

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 9,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 400,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDMY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Udemy in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Udemy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

