Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after buying an additional 403,857 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after buying an additional 382,811 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.66. 70,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,928. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

