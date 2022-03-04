Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.47 ($40.97).

ETR UN01 opened at €20.50 ($23.03) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.75. Uniper has a twelve month low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a twelve month high of €42.45 ($47.70). The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

