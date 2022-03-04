United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average of $203.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.55 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.48.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

