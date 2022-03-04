Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,636,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Univec stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Univec has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Get Univec alerts:

Univec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Univec, Inc engages in the provision of specialty pharmaceuticals. The comapny was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Ownings Mills, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.