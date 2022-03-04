Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, an increase of 80.2% from the January 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,636,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Univec stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Univec has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.
Univec Company Profile (Get Rating)
