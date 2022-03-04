Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Director Sells $41,786.32 in Stock

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $149.85 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $1,355,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $467,029,000 after acquiring an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 32.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

