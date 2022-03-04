Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.75.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS stock opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,318 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.