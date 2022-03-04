Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.59% of Universal Insurance worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UVE. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $12.22 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $19.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

