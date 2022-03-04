Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $17.06 on Friday, hitting $133.00. 229,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,307,555. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

UPST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total transaction of $9,114,130.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $32,424,633 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Upstart by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Upstart by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

