Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 94,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

