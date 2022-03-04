Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Shares of URBN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.