Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Lowered to $34.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
URBN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.86.
Shares of URBN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,563. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after buying an additional 871,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 800,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
