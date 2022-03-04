Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $50,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.40 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

