UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Get UWM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

UWMC opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.